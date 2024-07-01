Platinum acquires 75% stake in Inventia for Rs 2,500 crore

US-based buyout group Platinum Equity Advisors has paid ₹2,500 Crore ($300 million) for a substantial majority stake in the pharmaceutical company Inventia Healthcare, which is situated in Mumbai.

Promoters Janak Shah and family have sold a portion of their share, and current PE investors InvAscent Capital and Jacob Ballas have also exited their holdings. According to reports, Platinum has purchased a 75% share in Inventia. Currently, the two investors jointly own roughly 40% of Inventia. The remaining portion is owned by promoter Janak Shah and his family. Barclays advised Platinum, and Rothschild and Stifel Financial Corp (Torreya) advised the funds.

According to the plans, the business would be managed by the promoter family, who will also hold a minority stake. Platinum Equity, a California-based company founded in 1995, has over $48 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of about 50 operating firms worldwide.

On its website, Platinum Equity states that they have completed over 450 acquisitions and debt financings in the last 28 years. Healthcare-wise, Platinum owns the US-based supply chain company NDC as well as the US-based manufacturer of glucose management products and solutions, LifeScan.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com