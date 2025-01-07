Power Grid Secures Major Transmission Projects in Gujarat and Karnataka

State-owned electric utility firm Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd emerged as the successful bidder for two major projects intended to enhance India’s Inter-State Transmission System. The projects are being awarded under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and will be executed in the Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model.

The first project is the capacity expansion of the transformation at under-construction substations in Gujarat that are collectively known as KPS1 and KPS2 (Phase-V, Part B1 & B2). In the second project, several major development activities are to be performed at Bidar Power Station at Karnataka. These include the setting up of 3×500 MVA, 400/220kV ICTs & 1×1500 MVA, 765/400kV ICT to provide power with greater efficiency.

Power Grid was officially handed the Letter of Intent (LoI) for these projects on January 6, 2025, marking a significant step forward in executing them. Power Grid, located in Gurugram, is majorly engaged in transmitting electricity across India through the National Grid, which offers smooth connectivity between suppliers and consumers.

Outside transmission operations, the company operates actively in constructing interstate transmission systems as well as offering consultancy services within the power sector. These projects reflect Power Grid’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s electricity infrastructure, ensuring more reliable power distribution, and contributing to India’s growing energy demands. The developments highlight Power Grid’s focus on innovation, efficiency, and delivering long-term value to India’s power ecosystem.