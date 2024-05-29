Power Mech gets new order of Rs 563.23 crore

Power Mech Projects announced on Wednesday, May 29, that it has secured an order worth ₹563.23 Crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for the Kaiga Atomic Power Project. The contract involves civil structural and architectural works for the turbine island package of 2×700 MWe PHWR Kaiga Atomic Power Project, Unit 5 and 6 in Karnataka. The company expects to complete the order within 32 months.
In the March quarter, Power Mech Projects reported a 13.1% increase in net profit, reaching ₹84.4 Crore compared to the previous year’s corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations also saw growth, rising by 10.9% to ₹1,301.5 Crore from ₹1,174.1 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
At the time of writing, shares of Power Mech were trading at ₹4811 which is a 2.20% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a 57% in the last one year, and 7.40% since the beginning of the year.
At the operating level, Power Mech’s EBITDA rose by 14.4% to ₹149.6 Crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, up from ₹130.8 Crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 11.5%, compared to 11.1% in the same period of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.