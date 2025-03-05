Rail Vikas Nigam Secures Major ₹730 Crore Order from HPSEBL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) won a ₹730 crore contract from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) for construction of distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh’s central zone.

The project is under the Revamped Reforms-Linked and Results-Linked Distribution Sector Scheme for loss reduction of the power distribution sector. The project was previously scheduled to be completed 2025, that is to be complete in 24 months, an exchange filing on March 4, 2025 said.

HPSEBL (Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited) has issued a letter of acceptance (LoA) in this matter, with RVNL as the executing agency for the project.

On February 27, RVNL bagged a ₹135.66 crore contract from Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts (SPs) and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in the Bhusaval-Khandwa section.

RVNL posted a 13.1% YoY fall in net profit at ₹311.6 crore in its Q3 FY25 financial results. Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was down 2.6% YoY at ₹4,567.4 crore. EBITDA declined 3.9% year-on-year to ₹239.4 crore, at the operating level, while EBITDA margin was stable at 5.2%. The fresh orders are likely to add further strength to RVNL’s project pipeline and augment revenue in the coming quarters.