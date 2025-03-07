RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on March 6 said that it has received the work order from Border Security Force (BSF). The value of the contract is ₹19.09 crore including tax, a filing with the stock exchange said.

The work includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of hardware and software for the BSF private cloud infrastructure. As per the terms of the purchase order, the project must be completed by June 3, 2025.

RailTel has recently been awarded two more contracts, one from the state authority of Madhya Pradesh, and another from Odisha, a combined worth of ₹63.55 crore. Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. awarded a contract of ₹37.18 crore. The project includes system integration, the expansion of the state data centre (SDC) and the setting up of a disaster recovery (DR) centre. This project is slated for completion on June 27, 2029.

It also bagged a ₹26.37 crore order from the Cuttack Development Authority. The project consists of supply, installation, commissioning, AMC, and command control support for 14 units of boom gate, boom vehicle, and hoarding system in various locations of Cuttack city. This project has an estimated completion date of 11 July 2025.

RailTel reported a 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the third quarter of the financial year. Its net profit increased to ₹65 crore from ₹62.1 crore in the quarter ended last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q3 FY24 were ₹767.6 crore, an increase of about 14.8% YoY as compared to ₹668.4 crore.

The EBITDA of the company de-grew 6.6% YoY to ₹121 crore compared to ₹129.7 crore in the last year. The EBITDA margin decreased to 15.8% against 19.4% in Q3 FY24.