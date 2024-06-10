iifl-logo
RailTel gets new order of Rs 81.6 crore

10 Jun 2024 , 12:36 PM

RailTel Corporation of India, a government-owned entity, secured a significant work order worth up to ₹81.6 Crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for ICT infrastructure.

The order encompasses supply, installation, configuration, commissioning, integration, and operation and maintenance responsibilities, as stated in a regulatory filing on June 8. The project is scheduled for completion by August 31, 2024, according to the company’s notification to the stock exchanges.

In March, RailTel obtained a ₹351.95 Crore work order from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for HMIS supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and maintenance for the Health Department of the BMC. Additionally, the company received a ₹130 Crore work order from the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council.

Earlier in March, RailTel secured two orders in Odisha, amounting to ₹114 Crore and ₹87 Crore, respectively.

RailTel’s shares closed 0.15% higher at ₹378 on Friday. At the time of writing, the shares were trading at ₹388.10 which is a 2.50% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 195% in the last one year, and 9% since the beginning of the year.

 

