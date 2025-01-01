iifl-logo-icon 1
RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

1 Jan 2025 , 05:51 PM

RailTel Corporation today announced a new order of ₹78.43 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) on 1st January 2025. It is going to form an IT-based security system along with various other services that are related.

This order on December 31, 2024, also shows proof of RailTel’s ever-expanding role in telecom and infrastructure projects. Sister company of RailTel, RVNL has won ₹137 crore Central Railway project in Bhusaval-Khandwa section to be done on upgrading power system as of December 30, 2024

It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train

On January 1, 2025 shares of RailTel Corporation closed at ₹405 which is a 0.26% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 14% in the last one year, and 14% dip in the last six months.

In the second quarter of FY25, the revenue increased by 40% for RailTel at ₹843.49 crore compared with ₹599.15 crore that had been clocked in the same quarter during last year. PAT of the company also increased by 6% at ₹72.64 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with ₹68.15 crore same period last year. Revenue of RailTel increases by 31% at ₹1,401.6 Crore and PAT goes up by 13% ₹121.31 Crore in 1H FY25.

