RailTel wins ₹187 Crore Railways Contract for HMIS

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has announced securing a significant contract from the Ministry of Railways as of July 22, 2024. The project, valued at ₹186.81 Crore (including tax), encompasses the comprehensive design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and an integrated empanelled hospital referral portal for Indian Railways.

The contract aims to enhance the existing HMIS application, aligning with new requirements established by the Ministry of Railways. This initiative will be conducted over a span of four years.

The Ministry of Railways, which holds a 72.84% shareholding in RailTel, awarded this project. The endeavor is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize healthcare management within the railway sector.

RailTel Corporation reported a 3% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹77.53 Crore for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to ₹75.24 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

For the final quarter of 2023-24, RailTel’s total income rose to ₹852 Crore, up from ₹707.29 Crore in the previous year’s quarter. The company recorded a 31% increase in revenue and PAT for the fiscal year 2023-24.

For the year ending March 31, 2024, RailTel achieved a total income of ₹2,622 Crore and PAT of ₹246 Crore, marking a 31% growth in both turnover and profit compared to the previous year.

RailTel Corporation, established in September 2000, provides broadband and VPN services across India. Its network spans approximately 5,000 stations nationwide, covering major commercial hubs. The company was created to modernize train control operations and safety systems for Indian Railways, transitioning from dependency on the Department of Telecom to a dedicated optical fiber network for enhanced efficiency and reliability.

The Indian Railways initially relied on outdated communication systems but began transitioning to optical fiber cables (OFC) in the 1980s to improve safety, reliability, and serviceability. This shift was part of a broader modernization effort to create an independent communication network.