Invest wise with Expert advice

Reliance to Develop 130-Acre Coastal Road Gardens in Mumbai

31 Aug 2025 , 09:19 PM

Mumbai is set to welcome a new 130-acre green stretch along the Coastal Road, with Reliance Foundation taking responsibility for creating and maintaining the space. The announcement came from Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of the foundation, during Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting.

Ambani described the upcoming Coastal Road Gardens and promenade as a “green lung for generations to come.” The project will include walkways shaded by trees, cycling tracks, plazas and landscaped areas overlooking the sea. She said the initiative is both personal and symbolic, aiming to create a balance between growth and the environment.

“A ribbon of green will now hug our city’s edge, a place where every Mumbaikar can breathe freely and enjoy sunsets by the sea,” she told shareholders. For her, the project is a way of giving back to the city she calls home.

She also underlined the wider work of Reliance Foundation, which she said has already touched the lives of more than 87 million people across the country. Its reach extends to every state and over 91,500 villages, covering areas such as education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, disaster relief, sports development, artisan support and sustainability efforts.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

