ReNew Energy to Invest ₹22,000 Crore in 2.8 GW Hybrid Renewable Project in AP

ReNew Energy Global, committed a capital infusion of ₹22,000 crore ($2.57 billion) on May 16. The investment will go towards building a utility-scale hybrid renewable energy project in the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh. ReNew Energy Global shares has gained a total of 14% in the last one year, and 8% in the last month.

“Overall the planned project will have a power generation capacity of 2.8 GW, which will comprise of:

1.8 GW from solar power

1 GW from wind energy

The hybrid system is expected to stabilize power for as long as four hours when demand is at its peak, providing power to bridge the gap when it’s most needed. By rallying this initiative, ReNew Energy is strategically aiming to capitalise on an emerging market opportunity and a strengthening trend in India’s demand for clean and sustainable energy.

ReNew Energy is now the second-largest player in India’s renewable energy space after Adani Green Energy. ReNew’s global portfolio as of February 14 was 17.4 GW, with projects under development in 10 Indian states. This massive investment is in line with India’s speedup to increase its non-fossil fuel capacity and cut dependency on conventional sources of energy.

ReNew Energy Global plc is an Indian Renewable Energy company located in Gurgaon, India. It is the first green energy company to be listed on NASDAQ. Previously known as ReNew Power, the company in February 2023 rebranded itself as ReNew.

