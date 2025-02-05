RVNL Secures ₹404.4 Crore East Coast Railway Doubling Project

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has received a letter of acceptance from East Coast Railway for Koraput-Singapur road doubling project. The construction of 27 major bridges under the project would include 22 major bridges and five ROBs.

In addition, earthwork for the formation of approaches, protection structures, and all other associated infrastructure works at both Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations will be part of the contract. This is one part of the project under Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling being implemented by Waltair division, East Coast Railway.

The total contract value is ₹404.4 crore, including GST. The project will take 30 months from the start date to be completed. RVNL filed the formal application with the stock exchange announcing the project details.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is currently trading at ₹406.45 which is a 1.42% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 44% in the last one year and 1.13% dip in the last one month.