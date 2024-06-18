RVNL gets new order of Rs 160 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares rose 3% early on June 18 after winning a ₹160 Crore contract from East Coast Railway.

At the time of writing on June 18, 2024 at 11:09 am, shares of Rail Vikas Nigam were trading at ₹400, which is a 2.52% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 221% in the last one year, and 119% since the beginning of the year.

RVNL won the bid for an automatic block signaling system with dual MSDAC for East Coast Railway, to be completed in 24 months.

On June 10, RVNL won a ₹138.45 Crore contract from Central Railway for OHE modification in the Amla-Nagpur section, to be executed in 24 months.

The Siemens-RVNL Consortium received a Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. for a project worth ₹3,942 million plus Euro 41 million for electrification and SCADA systems. RVNL holds a 30% share in this consortium.

On June 7, the KRDCL-RVNL Joint Venture won a ₹156.47 Crore contract from Southern Railway for automatic signaling on the Ernakulam JN-Vallattol Nagar section. On June 6, RVNL secured a ₹495 Crore order from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and another ₹515 Crore from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and Eastern Railway.

On June 3, RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for doubling the track between Ankai and Karanjgaon stations, including electrification and signaling.

