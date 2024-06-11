iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL-Siemens win ₹394 Crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail

11 Jun 2024 , 10:15 AM

RVNL announced on Monday that the Siemens-RVNL consortium has secured a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for a project valued at ₹394 Crore.

The project entails engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution, 750V DC third rail traction electrification, including traction substations, auxiliary substations, and SCADA systems for phase-2A and phase-2B of the Bangalore Metro.

Siemens Ltd holds a majority stake of 70% in the consortium, with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd holding the remaining 30%, as per a stock exchange filing.

RVNL reported a significant year-on-year increase of 33.2% in net profit, reaching ₹478.6 Crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024. In the same period of FY23, RVNL posted a net profit of ₹359 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations surged by 17.4% to ₹6,714 Crore compared to ₹5,719.8 Crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) witnessed a notable rise of 21.8%, reaching ₹456.4 Crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, up from ₹374.6 Crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter stood at 6.8%, compared to 6.6% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. RVNL serves as an executing arm of Indian Railways and executes projects assigned to it by the ministry.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

 

Related Tags

  • Bangalore Metro project
  • RVNL
  • Siemens
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.