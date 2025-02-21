RVNL Wins ₹156.36 Crore Railway Electrification Project from South Western Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) claimed the status of Lowest Bidder (L1) for the significant project of South Western Railway. The work comprises Designing, Procuring and Construction (EPC) for 2×25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and Power Supply (PSI) System. The electrification task will be undertaken between Rayadurga and Topavagada in the TK-RDG stretch.

The contract includes the following scope:

Execution of OHE and PSI designs systems (including OHE and PSI supply, erection, testing, and commissioning).

TSS and SPs and SSPs.

General services of electrical, engineering and telecommunications systems.

The project is about 99.463 RKM (Route Kilometers) / 114.145 TKM (Track Kilometers). The project is domestic and has a timeline of 18 months for completion, in accordance with SEBI rules. The total contract value stands at ₹156.36 crore.

RVNL also stated that no company belonging to the promoter group is part of the bidding process, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction. RVNL which is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is a key player in developing & implementing rail infrastructure projects in India.