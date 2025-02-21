RVNL Wins ₹156.36 Crore Railway Electrification Project from South Western Railway

21 Feb 2025 , 11:08 PM
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) claimed the status of Lowest Bidder (L1) for the significant project of South Western Railway. The work comprises Designing, Procuring and Construction (EPC) for 2×25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and Power Supply (PSI) System. The electrification task will be undertaken between Rayadurga and Topavagada in the TK-RDG stretch.
The contract includes the following scope:
The project is about 99.463 RKM (Route Kilometers) / 114.145 TKM (Track Kilometers). The project is domestic and has a timeline of 18 months for completion, in accordance with SEBI rules. The total contract value stands at ₹156.36 crore.
RVNL also stated that no company belonging to the promoter group is part of the bidding process, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction. RVNL which is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is a key player in developing & implementing rail infrastructure projects in India.
