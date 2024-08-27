Sensex and Nifty in Green

The Sensex and Nifty are both trading higher today in the Indian stock market. The Sensex has risen by 118.78 points, or 0.15%, reaching 81,816.89. The Nifty has increased by 33.90 points, or 0.14%, and is at 25,044.50.
On the Sensex, notable gainers include Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank. Major decliners on the Sensex are Hindustan Unilever (HUL), JSW Steel, Titan Company, and Tata Motors.
Stocks hitting 52-week highs on the Sensex include Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra.
In the Nifty index, leading gainers are Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life Insurance, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finserv. Significant losers on the Nifty include Hindustan Unilever (HUL), JSW Steel, Titan Company, and Tata Motors.
The Nifty also sees 52-week highs for SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, and Sun Pharma.
