Sensex and Nifty In Green

As of 1:46 pm today, the Indian stock market is showing positive momentum, with both the Sensex and Nifty indices trading in the green.

The Sensex has recorded a gain of 286 points, which represents a 0.35% increase, bringing it to a level of 82,421 points. Similarly, the Nifty has risen by 94.45 points, a 0.38% uptick, pushing it to 25,246 points.

The overall market sentiment appears positive, as evidenced by the 1,463 stocks advancing on the Nifty, while 861 stocks have declined.

In terms of individual performance on the Sensex, several companies are leading the charge. Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, Titan Company, and Asian Paints are the top gainers.

On the flip side, some major companies are underperforming, with Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys experiencing losses.

In today’s trading session, several stocks on the Sensex have reached their 52-week highs. These include Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Technologies, reflecting strong investor confidence in these companies.

Meanwhile, on the Nifty, top performers include Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finserv, Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, NTPC, and Sun Pharma.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Shriram Finance, LTIMindtree, and Infosys registering losses.

In addition to these movements, several Nifty stocks have also achieved 52-week highs today. These include Cipla, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Auto. This strong performance is further supported by gains in broader market indices.

The BSE Midcap index has risen by 0.73% from the previous close, while the BSE Smallcap index has also shown a positive trend, increasing by 0.68%.