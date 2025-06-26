Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 26, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on June 26, 2025. At 2:38 pm, Sensex is quoting at 83,366 which is trading at 0.74% gain than the previous close or up by 610 points. Nifty is trading at 25,425 which is a 0.72% gain or up by 181 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1212 shares advances today, whereas 1350 stocks were down. 33 stocks are in green, and 17 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, Axis Bank. Sensex top losers are Tech Mahindra, SBI, Trent, Sun Pharma. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank hits 52-week high in Sensex. Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Jio Financial. Top losers in Nifty include Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp, Trent. Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, Grasim hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.15% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.047%% from the last close.

