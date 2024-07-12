Sensex and Nifty surge

On July 12, 2024, the Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are experiencing a surge, with the market in green.
The Sensex is up by 747 points or 0.94% at 80,644, while the Nifty has risen by 229 points or 0.94% at 24,547. At this time, approximately 1560 shares have advanced, 1774 shares have declined, and 97 shares remain unchanged.
As of 1:25 pm on July 12, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex include TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys. The top losers are Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Titan Company.
In the Nifty, the top gainers are TCS, Wipro, LTMindtree, and Infosys. The top losers are Divis Labs, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, and Coal India. The BSE Midcap index is trading at -0.11%, and the BSE Smallcap index is showing a gain of 0.097%.
