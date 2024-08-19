Sensex and Nifty trade flat

As of August 19, 2024, at 1:38 PM, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading with the market nearly flat.

The Sensex has decreased by 8.77 points, or 0.05%, trading at 80,400 points. The Nifty has risen by 16.75 points, or 0.07%, reaching 24,557 points.

The market breadth reveals that 2,450 shares have advanced, 1,035 shares have declined, and 115 shares have remained unchanged.

On the Nifty, the top gainers are Hindalco, BPCL, Tata Steel, and LTIMindtree. The major losers on the Nifty include M&M, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and SBI Life Insurance. Stocks that have reached 52-week highs on the Nifty are Shriram Finance, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

Within the Sensex, the leading gainers are Tata Steel, TCS, NTPC, and Power Grid Corp. The major decliners on the Sensex are M&M, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank. TCS and Tech Mahindra have hit 52-week highs on the Sensex.

The BSE Metal Index has increased by nearly 2%, with notable gains in Hindalco, Tata Steel, and Vedanta.

The BSE Smallcap Index has gained 1%, with Matrimony.com, Sterling Tools, and Morepen Lab among the top performers.

The Nifty Media Index has risen by nearly 1%, with TV18 Broadcast, DB Corp, and Network 18 leading the gains.