iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sony Pictures Secures Renewal of UEFA Leagues Rights in $40 Million Deal

4 Mar 2024 , 11:55 AM

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has extended its exclusive media rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League for another three seasons.

According to people familiar with the subject, the three-year arrangement, which begins in 2024-25 and ends in 2026-27, might be worth $40 million.

As part of the agreement, SPNI’s Sony Sports Network will have exclusive television and digital rights to about 1,600 matches including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

The renewal follows the extension of the two businesses’ UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028 media rights pact in October last year. The UEFA Euro agreement renewal cost $48 million.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s marketing director, stated that the cooperation extension with SPNI will assist increase the viewership for the organization’s competitions.

We aim to expand the presence of European football in India, and Sony is an excellent collaborator in achieving this goal. Our sponsors are also enthusiastic about promoting the UEFA Champions League and other competitions in India due to its significant economic potential, Epstein stated.

Rajesh Kaul, SPNI’s head of sports business, stated that football is India’s most popular sport after cricket. ‘While we have lost out on some cricket properties, we are acquiring all the premium football properties to make Sony Sports the home of Indian football,’ stated Singh.

Besides holding the broadcasting rights for UEFA properties, SPNI is also the designated broadcaster for the Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, and Roshn Saudi Pro League. Kaul mentioned, ‘With the exception of the EPL, we possess all other football properties.’

He also stated that since 2020, UEFA Champions League viewership in India has increased by more than 51%, owing partly to the inclusion of regional language commentary.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • Sony Pictures
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.