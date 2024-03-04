Sony Pictures Secures Renewal of UEFA Leagues Rights in $40 Million Deal

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has extended its exclusive media rights to the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League for another three seasons.

According to people familiar with the subject, the three-year arrangement, which begins in 2024-25 and ends in 2026-27, might be worth $40 million.

As part of the agreement, SPNI’s Sony Sports Network will have exclusive television and digital rights to about 1,600 matches including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

The renewal follows the extension of the two businesses’ UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028 media rights pact in October last year. The UEFA Euro agreement renewal cost $48 million.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA’s marketing director, stated that the cooperation extension with SPNI will assist increase the viewership for the organization’s competitions.

We aim to expand the presence of European football in India, and Sony is an excellent collaborator in achieving this goal. Our sponsors are also enthusiastic about promoting the UEFA Champions League and other competitions in India due to its significant economic potential, Epstein stated.

Rajesh Kaul, SPNI’s head of sports business, stated that football is India’s most popular sport after cricket. ‘While we have lost out on some cricket properties, we are acquiring all the premium football properties to make Sony Sports the home of Indian football,’ stated Singh.

Besides holding the broadcasting rights for UEFA properties, SPNI is also the designated broadcaster for the Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, and Roshn Saudi Pro League. Kaul mentioned, ‘With the exception of the EPL, we possess all other football properties.’

He also stated that since 2020, UEFA Champions League viewership in India has increased by more than 51%, owing partly to the inclusion of regional language commentary.

