Stocks under F&O ban on August 13, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in 15 stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment as of Tuesday, August 13, due to exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
These stocks can still be traded in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities under F&O ban daily.
The 15 stocks currently banned are:
Derivative contracts in these securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL and are placed in the ban period. During the ban period, trading in these derivative contracts is only allowed to reduce positions through offsetting trades.
Any increase in open positions during the ban period will result in penal and disciplinary actions. No new positions can be taken in F&O contracts of stocks under the ban period.
