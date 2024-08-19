Stocks under F&O ban on August 19, 2024

On August 19, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) implemented a trading ban on 17 stocks within the futures and options (F&O) segment due to these securities exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). This regulatory measure aims to prevent excessive speculation and maintain market stability.

Although these stocks are restricted in the F&O segment, they remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE frequently updates its F&O ban list, reflecting the most recent market conditions and ensuring that investors are aware of any changes.

The 17 stocks currently under the F&O ban include Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV.

The NSE has issued a directive stating that clients and members are permitted to trade in the derivative contracts of these securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting. Any attempts to increase open positions during the ban period will attract strict penal and disciplinary actions. As a result, new positions in the F&O contracts of these banned stocks are strictly prohibited during this period.