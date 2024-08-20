iifl-logo
Stocks under F&O ban on August 20, 2024

20 Aug 2024 , 10:10 AM

On August 20, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a ban on trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment for 19 stocks after they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks remain available for trading in the cash market, with the NSE updating the F&O ban list daily.

The 19 stocks currently under the F&O ban include Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV.

The NSE indicated that derivative contracts in these stocks had surpassed the 95% MWPL threshold, triggering the ban period.

During the ban period, clients and members can only reduce their positions in the derivative contracts of the affected securities through offsetting trades.

Any attempt to increase open positions during the ban period will result in penalties and disciplinary actions, as per NSE guidelines. The NSE clarified that no new positions are allowed in F&O contracts for stocks placed under the ban period.

