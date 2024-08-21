Stocks under F&O ban on August 21, 2024

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned 16 stocks from trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, August 21, after they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The list of securities under the F&O ban is updated daily by the NSE.

The 16 stocks under the F&O ban on August 21 include Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, and Sun TV.

Potential entrants to the F&O ban list include ABCAPITAL, BATA India, BIOCON, CONCOR, Exide Industries ltd, IDEA, IDFC First Bank, IEX, LTF, and SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

According to the NSE, these securities exceeded 95% of the MWPL, triggering the F&O ban.

The NSE mandates that traders can only reduce their positions in these derivative contracts during the ban period; no new positions are allowed. Any attempt to increase open positions in these banned stocks will result in penal and disciplinary action by the NSE.