Stocks under F&O ban on August 22, 2024

22 Aug 2024 , 10:40 AM

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a ban on trading for 12 stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment on Wednesday, August 22. These stocks were banned as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

Despite the F&O ban, these stocks remain available for trading in the cash market. The NSE regularly updates the list of securities under the F&O ban based on their MWPL status.

The 12 stocks on the NSE’s F&O ban list for August 22 include:

  • Aarti Industries
  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
  • Balrampur Chini Mills
  • Birlasoft
  • GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals)
  • Granules India
  • Hindustan Copper
  • India Cements
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • National Aluminium (NALCO)
  • Piramal Enterprises
  • Sun TV

According to the NSE, the derivative contracts for these securities surpassed 95% of the MWPL, triggering their inclusion in the ban period.

During the ban period, traders are allowed to decrease their positions in the derivative contracts of the affected stocks by offsetting positions.

The NSE warns that any attempt to increase open positions in these securities during the ban period will lead to penal and disciplinary action. When a stock is placed under an F&O ban, no new positions can be opened for its F&O contracts until the ban is lifted.

  • f&o ban today
  • Stocks under F&O ban
  • Stocks under F&O ban today
