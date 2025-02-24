iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Swiggy to Infuse ₹1,000 Crore into Scootsy Logistics for Expansion

24 Feb 2025 , 09:54 AM

Swiggy Ltd, a prominent food and grocery delivery service, announced on Feb 21, 2025, that it plans to invest up to ₹1,000 crore in its subsidiary Scootsy Logistics. The investment will be done over one or more tranches and will focus on working capital and capital expenditure as part of Scootsy’s business growth strategy.

Scootsy Logistics provides specialized supply chain services and distribution, such as warehouse management, in-warehouse processing with value-added services, and efficient order fulfillment for wholesalers and retailers.

The cash support from Swiggy comes in efforts to strengthen Scootsy’s operations, as well as improve the efficiency of its logistics and facilitate the long-term growth strategy.

The Swiggy Board of Directors approved the investment by way of rights issue, whereby Swiggy would subscribe to equity shares of Scootsy Logistics for an amount up to ₹1,000 crore.

Scootsy has consistently posted strong revenue growth, with turnover of ₹5,796 crore in FY24 (up from ₹3,686 crore in FY23 and ₹1,580 crore in FY22). Swiggy stated in its filing that it has no other financial interest in Scootsy, besides being the parent company and holding shares in the subsidiary. This investment is part of Swiggy’s strategy to advance its logistics capabilities, fortify its supply chain operations and improve overall business efficiency.

Related Tags

  • Scootsy Logistics
  • Swiggy
  • Swiggy Bolt
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:26 PM
Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:15 PM
Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:09 PM
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|03:57 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|01:26 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.