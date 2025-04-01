Tata Motors Sees 3% Rise in PV Sales

In March 2025, Tata Motors’ domestic sales stood at 90,500 units, a slight decline compared to the 90,822 units recorded in March 2024. Sales of passenger vehicles (PVs), including electric vehicles (EVs), increased 3% to 51,872 units, and those of commercial vehicles (CVs) fell 3% to 41,122 units.

For FY2024-25, total sales dropped 4% to 9,12,155 units from 9,49,015 units in FY24. Girish Wagh, executive director, expects FY26 to be a year of growth on higher fleet utilization, tariff cuts, reduction in crude prices and expansion of infrastructure. He also raised the prospect of price increases because of new truck cab air conditioning rules.

MD Shailesh Chandra expects 4.3 million units for India’s PV market in FY25, led by growth in SUVs, CNG and EVs. Tata Motors also has new model launches lined up and has adopted a multi-powertrain strategy to cement its position in the domestic market.