iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Motors Sees 3% Rise in PV Sales

1 Apr 2025 , 10:56 PM

In March 2025, Tata Motors’ domestic sales stood at 90,500 units, a slight decline compared to the 90,822 units recorded in March 2024. Sales of passenger vehicles (PVs), including electric vehicles (EVs), increased 3% to 51,872 units, and those of commercial vehicles (CVs) fell 3% to 41,122 units.

For FY2024-25, total sales dropped 4% to 9,12,155 units from 9,49,015 units in FY24. Girish Wagh, executive director, expects FY26 to be a year of growth on higher fleet utilization, tariff cuts, reduction in crude prices and expansion of infrastructure. He also raised the prospect of price increases because of new truck cab air conditioning rules.

MD Shailesh Chandra expects 4.3 million units for India’s PV market in FY25, led by growth in SUVs, CNG and EVs. Tata Motors also has new model launches lined up and has adopted a multi-powertrain strategy to cement its position in the domestic market.

Related Tags

  • Auto News
  • Auto sales
  • Tata Motors
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hyundai India Reports 2.6% Sales Growth in March

Hyundai India Reports 2.6% Sales Growth in March

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|11:20 PM
Dabur Faces ₹110.33 Crore Tax Demand

Dabur Faces ₹110.33 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|11:10 PM
Tata Motors Sees 3% Rise in PV Sales

Tata Motors Sees 3% Rise in PV Sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|10:56 PM
Pidilite Appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD, Kavinder Singh as Joint MD

Pidilite Appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD, Kavinder Singh as Joint MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|10:25 PM
Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Swiggy Faces ₹158.25 Crore Income Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Apr 2025|09:47 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.