iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Power and NHPC Renewables team up for Government Rooftop Solar Projects

19 Jul 2024 , 01:57 PM

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has entered into a significant partnership with NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NHPC-REL) to implement rooftop solar projects across government buildings, including those of central ministries, states, and union territories. This strategic collaboration is a key step towards advancing their joint mission for a more sustainable and green energy future. The initiative aims to achieve 100% solarisation by 2025, reflecting the ambitious environmental goals of both organizations.

On July 17, 2024, TPREL and NHPC-REL formalized their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was signed by Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director of TPREL, and S P Rathour, CEO of NHPC-REL. This partnership is designed to significantly contribute to solarisation targets and play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings.

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, specializes in developing a range of renewable energy projects. These include solar, wind, hybrid systems, round-the-clock (RTC) solutions, peak power systems, floating solar projects, and battery storage systems. The company is responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of these projects, leveraging Tata Power’s extensive experience in the energy sector.

Tata Power, the parent company of TPREL, is India’s largest integrated power utility, with a longstanding leadership role in the Indian power sector. TPREL serves as Tata Power’s primary investment vehicle for expanding clean and renewable energy generation capacity. The Tata Power group brings over a century of experience in power plant management to this venture, ensuring robust execution and management of renewable energy projects.

This collaboration between TPREL and NHPC-REL underscores a significant commitment to enhancing renewable energy infrastructure and advancing India’s sustainability goals. The partnership is set to accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy sources and support the country’s broader environmental objectives.

Related Tags

  • NHPC Renewables
  • Solar Projects
  • Tata Power
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.