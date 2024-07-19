Tata Power and NHPC Renewables team up for Government Rooftop Solar Projects

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has entered into a significant partnership with NHPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NHPC-REL) to implement rooftop solar projects across government buildings, including those of central ministries, states, and union territories. This strategic collaboration is a key step towards advancing their joint mission for a more sustainable and green energy future. The initiative aims to achieve 100% solarisation by 2025, reflecting the ambitious environmental goals of both organizations.

On July 17, 2024, TPREL and NHPC-REL formalized their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was signed by Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director of TPREL, and S P Rathour, CEO of NHPC-REL. This partnership is designed to significantly contribute to solarisation targets and play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings.

TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, specializes in developing a range of renewable energy projects. These include solar, wind, hybrid systems, round-the-clock (RTC) solutions, peak power systems, floating solar projects, and battery storage systems. The company is responsible for the development, operation, and maintenance of these projects, leveraging Tata Power’s extensive experience in the energy sector.

Tata Power, the parent company of TPREL, is India’s largest integrated power utility, with a longstanding leadership role in the Indian power sector. TPREL serves as Tata Power’s primary investment vehicle for expanding clean and renewable energy generation capacity. The Tata Power group brings over a century of experience in power plant management to this venture, ensuring robust execution and management of renewable energy projects.

This collaboration between TPREL and NHPC-REL underscores a significant commitment to enhancing renewable energy infrastructure and advancing India’s sustainability goals. The partnership is set to accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy sources and support the country’s broader environmental objectives.