iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

27 Feb 2025 , 02:56 PM

Tata Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to develop around 2,250 MW of renewable energy. The company also committed to implementing renewable and clean energy projects in Assam with an investment potential of about 5,000 MW over the next five years.

These projects have an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore, underlining Tata Power’s commitment to India’s clean energy transition. These renewable energy projects would constitute a combination of solar, wind, hydro and energy storage devices to upgrade the energy infrastructure of Assam.

Assam government will also facilitate identification and provision of approximately 20,000 acres of encumbrance-Free government land on lease basis for these projects.

It will also cover the purchase of private land needed for the solar, wind, hydro and energy storage projects. Demand for new transmission connectivity for seamless integration of renewable power into the grid will be the focus of infrastructure development. In order to expedite the adoption of clean energy, the Assam government will promote the establishment of Renewable Energy Parks through various state agencies.

Tata Power’s subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has also signed another MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for growing adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the state.

Tata Power announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,188 crore in Q3 FY24-25, representing 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth over ₹1,076 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹15,793 crore, up 3% YoY from ₹15,294 crore in Q3 FY23-24.

Related Tags

  • Assam government
  • Memorandum of Understanding
  • Renewable Energy Projects
  • Tata Power
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on February 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:06 PM
Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Godrej Properties' Pune Project Hits ₹1,000 Crore Sales Milestone

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|11:12 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.