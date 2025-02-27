Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to develop around 2,250 MW of renewable energy. The company also committed to implementing renewable and clean energy projects in Assam with an investment potential of about 5,000 MW over the next five years.

These projects have an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore, underlining Tata Power’s commitment to India’s clean energy transition. These renewable energy projects would constitute a combination of solar, wind, hydro and energy storage devices to upgrade the energy infrastructure of Assam.

Assam government will also facilitate identification and provision of approximately 20,000 acres of encumbrance-Free government land on lease basis for these projects.

It will also cover the purchase of private land needed for the solar, wind, hydro and energy storage projects. Demand for new transmission connectivity for seamless integration of renewable power into the grid will be the focus of infrastructure development. In order to expedite the adoption of clean energy, the Assam government will promote the establishment of Renewable Energy Parks through various state agencies.

Tata Power’s subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has also signed another MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for growing adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the state.

Tata Power announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,188 crore in Q3 FY24-25, representing 10% year-on-year (YoY) growth over ₹1,076 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹15,793 crore, up 3% YoY from ₹15,294 crore in Q3 FY23-24.