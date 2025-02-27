Tata Power’s TP Solar Wins ₹632 Crore SECI Contract for Solar Modules

TP Solar Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has won the bid to supply 292.5 MWp domestically-produced content requirement (DCR) solar modules to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III.

The contract is in line with India’s renewable energy objectives and reinforces TP Solar’s role as a vital player in the country’s transition to solar energy. The project, worth about ₹632 crore, includes the supply of DCR solar modules of world-class quality to the specified location at Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh.

The tender is SECI’s 400 MWp solar tender, for which reverse bidding at e-auction stage followed/commenced post price discovery to ensure that the allocation is fair. TP Solar has won 292.5 MWp out of total 400 MWp capacity, furthering Tata Power’s vision in making India a Clean Energy Nation.

The CPSU Scheme is a Government initiative at encouraging domestic solar manufacturing, meaning that Australia’s best, most leading renewable energy projects will be powered by locally made, high-quality solar modules. This contract is a giant stride in the direction of reducing India’s dependence on imported solar components and promote self-sufficiency in renewable energy space.

Sivakumar V Vepakomma, Director (Power System) at SECI added, saying that the CPSU Scheme enhances India’s energy security and further “empowers our capacity to develop and deploy large-scale solar projects indigenously.”

This initiative is in line with India’s larger vision to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and is a step towards sustainability and a truly green future. The contract win serves as a testament to TP Solar’s achievements and solidifies its position in the Indian renewable energy industry, underlining its dedication to providing innovative and efficient solar energy services.