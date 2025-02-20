TCS Joins Forces with MassRobotics to Drive Robotics Advancements

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic collaboration with MassRobotics, the world’s largest independent robotics hub, to collaborate on innovation in North America. The partnership aims to drive robotics technology forward through engagement with startups, researchers and industry experts across a variety of industries, including retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer goods.

To support hands-on engagement and technology development, TCS is establishing an onsite presence at the MassRobotics facility in Boston. Utilizing TCS’ knowledge, experience, and expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation, the collaboration will build robotics solutions for a combination of both industrial and commercial applications.

Under the initiative, TCS will extend technical mentoring, industry insight and access to apply state-of-the-art innovations, including hyper-specialised applications in AI and robotics to sectors of focus. Combining intelligent automation into business operations, the partnership will drive speed and efficiency while bringing robotics closer to reality.

In a press release, Krishnan Ramanujam, President of TCS’ Consumer Business Group, said that while the adoption of robotics in various industries is at a nascent stage, the technology has the potential to change how people live and work, adding that TCS aims to promote disruptive innovations like the one developed by the research group in order to drive industry forward.

MassRobotics Executive Director Tom Ryden said he was excited about the partnership because TCS’ global reach and deep technological capabilities will help bring robotics solutions to market faster.

The program is in line with the increasing use of robotics across various sectors, enabling greater operational efficiency and aiding the growth of next-generation automation technologies. This collaboration is an important milestone for TCS as it aims to reaffirm its footing in the robotics ecosystem and enable broader automation in the global scenario, the company said in a statement.