TCS partners with Sydney Marathon in a Five-Year deal

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) shares traded slightly higher following the announcement of a five-year title partnership deal with the Sydney Marathon in Australia.



At the time of writing on July 2, 2024, at 4:18 pm, shares of TCS are trading at ₹4009 which is a 0.79% gain from the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 22% in the last year, and 5% since the beginning of the year.

TCS signed the partnership to enhance the marathon’s use of advanced technologies, sustainability efforts, accessibility improvements, and charitable impact across Indigenous Australia.

Prior to partnering with the Sydney Marathon, TCS has sponsored numerous similar events, including four World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago, and Boston, as well as marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore, and Toronto. This extends TCS’s sponsorship to 14 global running events.

TCS also plans to support the candidature of the TCS Sydney Marathon for inclusion in the Abbott World Marathon Majors, alongside iconic marathons such as the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and BMW Berlin Marathon.

The Sydney Marathon, which includes three races, has raised over $26.5 million for charitable organizations since its inception in 2000. This year’s marathon is scheduled for September 15.

TCS, ranked among the Top 50 most valuable global brands by Kantar BrandZ, reported a 7% increase in brand value to $44.79 billion over the past year. The association with the Sydney Marathon is expected to further strengthen TCS’s brand presence.