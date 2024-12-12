iifl-logo-icon 1
TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

12 Dec 2024 , 12:35 PM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on December 12 announced a five-year partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK) to deliver IT infrastructure and ITIS-managed services from its delivery center in Europe.

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure. TCS will leverage its experience to strengthen TnDK’s digital assets, adding best-in-class automation solutions for the optimization of operations and improvement of customer experience.

The alliance emphasizes business continuity, with the assurance of no disruption of TnDK’s operations and continuous service delivery. Louise Haurum, CTO of Telenor Denmark, said that she is sure TCS will be able to provide strategic understanding and technological expertise to help understand the complexities of the changing business scenario.

The Europe proximity delivery center will also play a significant role for TnDK in delivering operational delivery excellence. TCS President of Communications, Media and Information Services, Akhilesh Tiwari mentioned the commitment of the company toward growth and operational optimisation in TnDK.

Separately, TCS has also partnered with the Bank of Bhutan to upgrade its digital infrastructure with the use of the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to streamline its operations and be in line with public services that the country offers through its digital ecosystem.

