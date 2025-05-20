Texmaco Rail Q4 Revenue Up 17.5% to ₹1,346 Crore

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, an important flagship company of the Adventz Group and India’s leading freight car builder, has issued mixed financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s revenue increased 17.5% to ₹1,346.4 crore, from ₹1,144 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company’s net profit slipped 12% to ₹40 crore in Q4 FY25 as against ₹45 crore in the corresponding period an year-ago. The EBITDA margin was flat at 7.3%, meaning that the company was able to retain its cost efficiencies even for higher input prices.

The Board of Directors of Texmaco has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share of face value of ₹1 (i.e. 75%) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. It is proposed that the dividend will be paid 30 days after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) subject to approval by the shareholders.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is an Indian engineering and infrastructural company specialising in the manufacturing of railway wagons, coaches and locomotives,. The company is a member of the Adventz Group and is based in Kolkata. The firm produces coaches for Indian Railways as well as private sector firms

That is, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd engages in the manufacture of rolling stock (wagons, coaches, locos, shells, etc.), hydro mechanical equipment, steel castings, EPC rail track contracts, bridges and other steel structure. The company has delivered its products to Indian Railways, independent freight operators, and metro rail projects in India. The company also provides rolling stock and related services to international markets.

