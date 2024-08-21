iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Unimech Aerospace Files for ₹500 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion

21 Aug 2024 , 11:40 AM

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd has filed draft papers with SEBI for a ₹500-Crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹250 Crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to ₹250 Crore by the promoter and promoter group. A portion of the offer is reserved for subscription by eligible employees.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be used for expansion, including the purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital, investing in its material subsidiary, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Unimech Aerospace is a precision engineering company that provides complex manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defense, energy, and semiconductor industries.

The company recently raised ₹250 Crore through private placement financing from investors such as Steadview Capital Mauritius Ltd, ValueQuest, and Evolvence. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd and Equirus Capital Private Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

Unimech is AS9100 Rev D and ISO45001 certified, specializing in manufacturing and supplying complex tooling, mechanical assemblies, structural fabrications, and precision components for aerospace, defense, power generation, and semiconductor sectors.

Over 90% of Unimech’s sales come from exports to global OEMs and tier 1 suppliers, making it a significant player in the global market and a supporter of the domestic defense industry.

The company boasts a skilled team with expertise in engineering design, manufacturing, business analysis, strategic planning, quality control, and operations management. Unimech is one of the few Boeing-approved suppliers in India, serving major companies like Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Mitsubishi, Eaton, and LAM Research.

Related Tags

  • IPO news
  • Unimech Aerospace
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.