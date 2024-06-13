USFDA approves Glenmark's acidity treatment generic drug

Glenmark received approval from the US FDA to market a generic drug for stomach acid conditions. The approval is for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules. Glenmark’s product is a generic version of Haleon US Holdings LLC’s Nexium.
At the time of writing on June 13, 2024 at 10:20 am, shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading at ₹1212, which is a 0.80% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained 86% gain than the previous close, and 41% since the beginning of the year.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, is headquartered in Mumbai.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.