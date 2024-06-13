USFDA approves Glenmark's acidity treatment generic drug

Glenmark received approval from the US FDA to market a generic drug for stomach acid conditions. The approval is for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules. Glenmark’s product is a generic version of Haleon US Holdings LLC’s Nexium.

At the time of writing on June 13, 2024 at 10:20 am, shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading at ₹1212, which is a 0.80% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained 86% gain than the previous close, and 41% since the beginning of the year.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, is headquartered in Mumbai.

