Vishnu Prakash R Punglia gets new project of ₹90.89 Crore

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the office of DYCE-C-BKN-ENGINEERING, North Western Railway, Bikaner, valued at ₹90.89 crore.

The project involves earthwork in filling and cutting in formation, construction of bridges, platforms, shelters, and other associated works between Sadulpur to Churu for the Churu-Sadulpur Doubling Project.

The contract was awarded following the submission and evaluation of the tender by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an EPC company with experience in infrastructure projects across nine states and one Union territory in India.

In Q4 FY24, the company reported a standalone net profit increase of 67.82% to ₹67.13 crore, with revenue from operations rising by 44.22% to ₹657.20 crore compared to Q4 FY23.

At the time of writing on June 18, 2024 at 1:56 pm, the shares are trading at ₹191.29 which is a 1.91% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 31% in the last one year, and 12% dip since the beginning of the year.

