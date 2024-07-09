iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Vitol Asia, Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka's LPG assets

9 Jul 2024 , 04:09 PM

Vitol Asia and Bharat Petroleum are among eight companies bidding for Sri Lanka’s state-owned LPG company and terminal. The initiative aims to reduce the financial losses of government-owned enterprises under a $2.9 billion IMF program.

The Sri Lankan government has invited these bidders to submit proposals for acquiring shares in Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Litro Terminals (Private) Limited.

Sri Lanka’s finance ministry released a statement listing the shortlisted bidders.

Other shortlisted bidders include:

  •   Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited
  •   Bgn Int Dmcc and Bayegan Dis Ticaret A.S
  •   Confidence Petroleum India Limited
  •   OQ Trading Limited
  •   Tristar Transport LLC
  •   Infinity Holdings and Infinity Holdings Sidecar 1
  •   National Gas Company Saog

Litro Gas Lanka dominates Sri Lanka’s LPG market, primarily catering to domestic gas supplies. In March, Sri Lanka secured an IMF program, committing to economic reforms to recover from a severe financial crisis.

Related Tags

  • Bharat Petroleum
  • Vitol Asia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.