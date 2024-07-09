Vitol Asia, Bharat Petroleum among bidders for Sri Lanka's LPG assets

Vitol Asia and Bharat Petroleum are among eight companies bidding for Sri Lanka’s state-owned LPG company and terminal. The initiative aims to reduce the financial losses of government-owned enterprises under a $2.9 billion IMF program.
The Sri Lankan government has invited these bidders to submit proposals for acquiring shares in Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Litro Terminals (Private) Limited.
Sri Lanka’s finance ministry released a statement listing the shortlisted bidders.
Other shortlisted bidders include:
Litro Gas Lanka dominates Sri Lanka’s LPG market, primarily catering to domestic gas supplies. In March, Sri Lanka secured an IMF program, committing to economic reforms to recover from a severe financial crisis.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.