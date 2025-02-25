iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

25 Feb 2025 , 08:32 PM

Solar panel manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd has received an order for supply of 410 MWp solar PV modules from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd.

It is classified as a one-time contract for renewable energy projects in India. The solar modules will be delivered between FY 2025-26. This new order strengthens Waaree Energies’ place in the Indian renewable energy space as a prominent solar PV module supplier.

Waaree Energies reported a net profit of ₹493 crore for Q3, four-fold when compared with ₹124.5 crore in the year ago period. For the quarter ended September 30, revenue jumped 116% y-o-y to ₹3,457 crore, compared with ₹1,596 crore in the year-ago period. The company has an order book of 26.5 GW, worth around ₹50,000 crore.

Waaree Energies Has Solar PV Modules Manufacturing Capacity Of 12 GW. Its ranges of solar PV modules are multicrystalline module, monocrystalline module and also their new type of module called TopCon. With this latest order, India continues to grow its investment in renewable energy and sustainable power solutions.

In the Nationl Stock Exchange, shares of Waaree Energies Ltd closed at ₹2274 which is a 1.84% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 2.77% dip than the previous close, and the stock has gained 3.54% in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • ABREL EPC Ltd
  • Aditya Birla Renewables
  • Aditya Birla Renewables news
  • Solar Module Deal
  • Waaree Energies
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad API Unit Gets USFDA VAI Classification

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:42 PM
Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:32 PM
Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Adani Green Bags 1,250 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in UP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|08:15 PM
LIC gets ₹57.28 Crore GST demand order for FY 2020-21

LIC gets ₹57.28 Crore GST demand order for FY 2020-21

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|11:36 AM
Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.