Waaree Energies Bags 410 MWp Solar Module Deal with Aditya Birla Renewables

Solar panel manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd has received an order for supply of 410 MWp solar PV modules from ABREL EPC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd.

It is classified as a one-time contract for renewable energy projects in India. The solar modules will be delivered between FY 2025-26. This new order strengthens Waaree Energies’ place in the Indian renewable energy space as a prominent solar PV module supplier.

Waaree Energies reported a net profit of ₹493 crore for Q3, four-fold when compared with ₹124.5 crore in the year ago period. For the quarter ended September 30, revenue jumped 116% y-o-y to ₹3,457 crore, compared with ₹1,596 crore in the year-ago period. The company has an order book of 26.5 GW, worth around ₹50,000 crore.

Waaree Energies Has Solar PV Modules Manufacturing Capacity Of 12 GW. Its ranges of solar PV modules are multicrystalline module, monocrystalline module and also their new type of module called TopCon. With this latest order, India continues to grow its investment in renewable energy and sustainable power solutions.

In the Nationl Stock Exchange, shares of Waaree Energies Ltd closed at ₹2274 which is a 1.84% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 2.77% dip than the previous close, and the stock has gained 3.54% in the last one month.