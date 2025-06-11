iifl-logo
Waaree Energies Bags 599 MW U.S. Solar Module Order

11 Jun 2025 , 04:20 PM

Waaree Energies had secured a fresh order through its U.S.-based arm, Waaree Solar Americas. The order, which involves supplying 599 MW of solar modules, came from a major player in the American utility-scale solar and energy storage space. The name of the customer wasn’t disclosed, but the company described it as a well-established developer and operator in the segment.

Delivery for the modules is expected to begin sometime this calendar year, though the execution will stretch across phases. Waaree said that part of the supply is also scheduled to begin in FY27, giving the company both short-term and long-term revenue visibility.

Last month the company has secured a separate order worth $176 million for the supply of 586 MW of solar modules to another U.S. client. Together, both orders highlight Waaree’s growing presence in the American renewable energy market.

Earlier this month, Waaree’s board cleared the acquisition of Kamath Transformers Pvt. Ltd. in a deal valued at ₹293 crore. The company will acquire a full 100% stake on a cash consideration basis, with the deal expected to close within the ongoing fiscal year. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Waaree’s manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure as it scales operations.

In another development, the board has also approved the acquisition of a newly formed, non-operational entity called Green New Delhi Forever Energy Pvt. Ltd. This company will be taken over by Waaree Forever Energies, one of Waaree’s wholly-owned subsidiaries. The purpose of the acquisition is to house and manage specific green power projects under the IPP (Independent Power Producer) model, giving the group a more structured platform for future project execution.

