Waaree Energies Secures 1 GW Solar Module Order for Renewable Projects

Waaree Energies Ltd. recently announced it has bagged an order for the supply of up to 1 GW of solar modules. The customer is one of the well-known players that is involved in renewable power projects in India.

The supply order of solar modules will start this financial year and may be continued till 2026. Waaree Energies did not share the total amount value of the order. Company made several statements of orders in the solar modules supply worth up to 364 MWp as well as 160 MWp for the Indian Renewable Power Projects, in its last week.

At the time of writing on December 9, 2024, shares of Waaree Energies closed at ₹2972 which is a 2.37% gain than the previous close. the stock has gained a total of 27% in the last one year. In November, Waaree Energies received one more order for supplying modules of 600 MWp while acquiring another order for a module supply of 180 MWp from a prime client that is operating in renewable power markets.

Waaree Energies, incorporated in 1990, is India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, with an installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30 (CRISIL Report). It was founded in 2007, when the business was started by developing solar PV modules and sustainable energy solutions to minimize carbon footprint. Waaree Energies has contributed to taking the world to renewable power through its four manufacturing sites in India and its overseas presence.