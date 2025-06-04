Waaree Energies to Sell 1.15% Indosolar Stake via OFS on June 5–6

Waaree Energies Ltd, a leading clean energy company and promoter of Indosolar Ltd, plans to offload up to 4,76,495 equity shares, which represents 1.15% of Indosolar’s total paid-up equity capital.

The share sale will take place through an Offer for Sale (OFS) route on June 5 and 6, 2025, aimed at helping the company comply with minimum public shareholding regulations.

The OFS will be conducted on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) under the stock exchange mechanism, with BSE designated as the lead exchange for the transaction. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹10 per share, and the company has clarified that no discount will be offered to retail investors.

On June 5 (T day), the offer will be open exclusively for non-retail investors, who can also carry forward unallotted bids to the next trading day. On June 6 (T+1 day), the OFS will be accessible to retail investors and eligible non-retail investors with carry-forward bids, allowing them to place or revise bids.

Allocation of shares will be carried out using the proportionate method based on a single clearing price for all investors. The structure of the offer ensures that 10% of the total offer is reserved for retail investors, while 25% is earmarked for mutual funds and insurance companies.

Antique Stock Broking Ltd. has been appointed as the broker for the seller, overseeing the OFS transaction on the exchanges.

In a separate update from last month, Waaree Energies’ US-based subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, secured a $176-million order to supply 586 MW of solar modules. The customer, described as a reputed developer and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the US, has scheduled the supply to begin from FY27 (financial year 2027).

