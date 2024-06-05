Bruno Schenk to head Wipro's Switzerland division

Wipro has appointed Bruno Schenk as the Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland, effective immediately. Schenk will report to Wipro’s Europe CEO, Pierre Bruno, succeeding René Mulder, who is leaving Wipro.

Schenk has over 25 years of management experience in various industries and regions, with expertise in leveraging data and technology for value creation, innovation, and growth.

Schenk expressed enthusiasm for joining Wipro and looks forward to working with new colleagues, clients, and partners to drive growth and digital transformation in the region.

Previously, Schenk was the CEO of Eviden Switzerland, an Atos business, leading a global team in providing data-driven, trusted, and sustainable digital transformation solutions.

Wipro’s share price closed at ₹444.50 per share, a 1.44% increase, indicating investor optimism on June 3. At the time of writing, the shares of Wipro were trading at ₹439.70 which is a 0.99% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 8.78% in the last one year and a 7.5% sip since the beginning of the year.

