Wipro Launches AI-Driven TelcoAI360 for Smarter Telecom Operations

Wipro Ltd, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has announced the launch of TelcoAI360. TelcoAI360 an AI-first managed services platform enables Telecom operators to scale technology solutions in a cost-effective manner, to reduce OPEX and improve user experience.

Developed in collaboration with Wipro’s AI partner ecosystem, the platform is powered by ServiceNow’s telecommunications industry solutions suite. TelcoAI360 revolves around optimizing operations, enhancing network performance, and reinforcing security for telecom companies.

The platform combines domain proficiency of Wipro with AI-driven tools and solutions for the Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to reduce operational expenditure. It allows for process automation, resource optimization, and workflow management, allowing for more efficient operations.

The telcoAI360 will help speed up time to market for new telecom offerings and the associated potential revenue for operators. It is provided ‘as-a-service’ with modular, composable components that can be customized per different groups of CSP to fit their needs. It provides a common framework that combines various telecom technologies to make adoption easier within current architectures. Tts Automated network management abilities, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance ensure network reliability and minimize downtime.

The platform has integrated best-in-class AI enabled security features, enabling threat detection and fraud prevention in real time. To boost user engagement and experience, TelcoAI360 gives users customizable customer portals.

It offers a set of standardized APIs for interoperability across telecom systems. The system is compatible with multiple clouds, which permits telecom providers to expand their infrastructure according to need. It covers the complete lifecycle management of telecom products and services, from planning and deployment through continuous management and eventual retirement.