Wipro Restructures Business Lines to Boost AI, Cloud, and Digital Transformation

Wipro Ltd will realign its Global Business Lines (GBLs) to strengthen our focus on AI, cloud and digital transformation as well as be better aligned with the changing client demand. Effective April 1, 2025, the restructuring is designed to drive integrated, outcome-focused solutions that enhance agility and innovation to meet shifting market needs. It will continue to operate under four separate business lines, each of them aligned to address different client buying behaviours.

Nagendra Bandaru will head the Technology Services division which will deliver solutions for cloud-enabled technology, digital services for industry, cybersecurity, AI, enterprise applications, and infrastructure services. The BPS (Business Process Services) segment, led by Jasjit Singh Kang, will focus on digital operations and business process transformation to enhance efficiency and added automation.

The new Consulting Services unit will be headed by Amit Kumar, who will provide strategic advisory and business transformation solutions to help the consulting firm clients optimize their operations and strengthen their position in the market.

The Engineering segment, led by Srikumar Rao, will be tasked with providing R&D and engineering services to enable innovation and product development. Anne-Marie Rowland continues to lead Wipro’s Capco subsidiary undisturbed and financial services consulting is protected.

As part of this transition, Jo Debecker, currently head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, has decided to leave the organization. Wipro added that the restructuring aims to enhance its go-to-market strategy with better industry alignment and the delivery of AI-led solutions to clients with specificity.

The new structure reflects the company’s goal of focusing on consulting-led, AI-powered solutions for delivering high-impact transformation and enhanced client engagement. According to Srini Pallia, CEO & MD, Wipro, this evolution will help Wipro provide customized services to its clients and accelerate innovation across industries.