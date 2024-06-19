iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mukund Galgali appointed acting CFO of Zee Entertainment

19 Jun 2024 , 01:32 PM

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has appointed Mukund Galgali as the acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This appointment is effective from June 19, 2024. Mukund Galgali has been with the ZEE group for over 17 years, leading the Commercial & Strategic Initiatives. 

The current CFO, Rohit Kumar Gupta, is stepping down. Gupta is leaving his position due to personal reasons.

At the time of writing on June 19, 2024 at 1:27 pm, shares of ZEEL is trading at ₹156.13 which is a 2.98% growth than the previous close.

Galgali is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 27 years of global financial and corporate leadership experience.

As part of the leadership team, Galgali has provided strategic consulting on business planning, performance, regulatory and tax implications, process innovations, and management controls to enhance business efficiency and shareholder value.

The company recently announced cost-cutting measures, including reducing its workforce by 15% and restructuring its leadership.

In the recent fourth quarter, Zee reported a profit of ₹13.35 Crore, reversing a loss from the previous year, due to strong advertising demand and reduced expenses. Domestic advertising revenue for the quarter increased by nearly 11% year-on-year, driven by a recovering advertising environment and increased spending by FMCG clients.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • zee
  • Zee entertainment
  • Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)
  • ZEEL news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.