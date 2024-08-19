iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

19 Aug 2024 , 02:55 PM

Adani Group said it has enough cash to cover more than 30 months of debt payments, easing concerns about its liquidity risk as the Indian conglomerate considers new funding for its main unit.

According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani’s business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year that began in April, up from 17.7% a year earlier.

The port-to-power conglomerate’s Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, increased 33% to approximately ₹225.70 billion ($2.7 billion) in the quarter ending June 30.

The improved financial performance comes as the conglomerate’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd., is exploring financing between ₹100 billion and ₹120 billion through a share sale, following the recent success of its energy transmission unit in raising $1 billion.

The completion of such financing and signs of improved cash flows would help Adani Group regain investor confidence after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused it of widespread fraud and corporate malfeasance in early 2023, resulting in a rout that erased more than $150 billion from its market value. Adani has frequently refuted these allegations.

Adani Group’s gross debt was ₹2.41 trillion at the end of the quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani
  • debt
  • Enterprises
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.