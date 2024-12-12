iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Green Energy commissions 250 MW project in Rajasthan

12 Dec 2024 , 01:23 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd. told the markets on Thursday, December 12, that Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Ltd., the company’s step-down subsidiary, has commissioned a new project in Rajasthan.

Following this development, the company’s counter gained as much as 9% to an intraday high of ₹1,249 on NSE.

Adani Green Energy’s step-down subsidiary has commissioned a 250 MW solar power facility at Badi Sid, Jodhpur District, Rajasthan.

The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green’s total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.

According to Adani Green’s announcement, the facility was commissioned around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adani Green Energy shares rose as much as 9% and are still trading near their high point for the day.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, having a current portfolio of 20,434 MW. AGEL is part of the Adani Group’s commitment to provide a brighter, cleaner, and greener future for India. Driven by the Group’s ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy, the Company develops, builds, owns, runs, and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

At around 1.18 PM, Adani Green Energy was trading 7.92% higher at ₹1,238.95 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,148.05 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

