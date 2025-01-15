iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Green expands operational renewable capacity to 11,666 MW

15 Jan 2025 , 10:08 AM

Adani Green Energy stated that the company has increased its total operational renewable generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW after commissioning a 57.2 MW wind power component at Khavda, Gujarat.

The company added that the project was developed by the company’s step-down subsidiary  Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight, as part of wind-solar hybrid initiative. The decision to operate the plant was made today, January 14, 2025, and power generation is scheduled to begin on January 15.

AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity is now reported at 11,666.1 MW, after the commissioning of this project. Based on the necessary clearances, it was agreed at 2.51 p.m. on January 14, 2025, to operationalize the plant and start power generation on January 15, 2025,” Adani Green Energy stated.

Adani Green Energy stated that the company has reported a net profit of ₹515 Crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up by 38.8% y-o-y against ₹371 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s income from operations increased 27.6% to ₹3,055 Crore from ₹2,220 Crore in the same period in FY24. In Q2FY25, the company’s EBITDA jumped by 24.8% to ₹2,272 Crore, up against ₹1,821 Crore in the previous year. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Green
  • Adani Green News
  • Adani Green Operational Capacity
  • Adani Green RE
  • Adani Green Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.