Adani Green expands operational renewable capacity to 11,666 MW

Adani Green Energy stated that the company has increased its total operational renewable generation capacity to 11,666.1 MW after commissioning a 57.2 MW wind power component at Khavda, Gujarat.

The company added that the project was developed by the company’s step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight, as part of wind-solar hybrid initiative. The decision to operate the plant was made today, January 14, 2025, and power generation is scheduled to begin on January 15.

AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity is now reported at 11,666.1 MW, after the commissioning of this project. Based on the necessary clearances, it was agreed at 2.51 p.m. on January 14, 2025, to operationalize the plant and start power generation on January 15, 2025,” Adani Green Energy stated.

Adani Green Energy stated that the company has reported a net profit of ₹515 Crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up by 38.8% y-o-y against ₹371 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s income from operations increased 27.6% to ₹3,055 Crore from ₹2,220 Crore in the same period in FY24. In Q2FY25, the company’s EBITDA jumped by 24.8% to ₹2,272 Crore, up against ₹1,821 Crore in the previous year.

