Adani Group Appoints Leading US Law Firms

20 Jan 2025 , 10:29 AM

According to news reports, the Adani Group has hired US law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, among others, in connection with civil and criminal charges brought by the Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). They are one of the biggest law firms in the world.

Gautam Adani and others were charged by US authorities on November 21 with allegedly paying over $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials in order to assist Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) in obtaining solar energy contracts from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

In November, AGEL emphasized that senior executive Vneet S. Jaain, founder chairman Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar Adani had not been accused of bribery or violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Eastern District of New York have designated a single judge to oversee the civil and criminal cases against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and other executives.

The Los Angeles-based company Quinn Emanuel claims to be the biggest in the world for business litigation and arbitration. According to the business, its attorneys have tried more than 2,300 cases, earned more than $70 billion in judgments and settlements, and succeeded in 88% of them.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM

20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM

20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM

20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

